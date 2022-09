Brazilian metallers, Angra, have released Ep. 01 of tour report video series from their Rebirth 20th Anniversary Tour. This episode focuses on Angra in São Paulo, Brazil on July 2. Watch below:

Watch Ep. 01: Rio de Janeiro, below:

Angra perform next on October 22 at Expo Palha in Sales Oliveira, Brazil. Find the band's live itinerary here.