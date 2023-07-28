ANGRA Reveals Guests And Other Details For Upcoming Cycles Of Pain Album; Pre-Order Launched

Brazilian progressive power metal legends, Angra, recently signed a deal with Atomic Fire Records. While playing a string of shows in their home country, the group have also kept preparing the release of their upcoming studio album, Cycles Of Pain, which is due otu on November 3.

Today, Angra are pleased to announce that the record is already available for pre-order in various formats before they'll present first digital single, "Ride Into The Storm", to the world on Friday, August 4. Pre-save the track here.

Guitarist Rafael Bittencourt states: "This is a very special record for us for several reasons: First, much has happened since our last release in 2018. During the last 5 years, we experienced a lot of pain (personally and collectively) alongside challenges, frustrations, glories and successes, on a rollercoaster of emotions that became a giant cauldron of subjects and inspirations. In the year 2019, my father passed away and a few months later also Andre Matos died what had a big impact on my life. I know the struggles of my bandmates too.

This is a dense album of experiences and accumulated pain. Although we are in a great moment, the album draws inspiration from all pains experienced to bring reflections on them from different angles: What hurts us, how it arrives, the cure, the trauma, the scars. We avoid and we are faced with pain constantly from birth, in an endless cycle; we want it to be far away, but it is what molds and matures us during life. And in the midst of such a profound topic, we want to bring hope and strength to people who are suffering right now. I believe this album will make a difference in the lives of many people and will set a new standard within our style."

Bassist Felipe Andreoli adds: "Cycles Of Pain brings different perspectives on human pain and the cycles that involve it. It reminds us that while pain is inevitable, it is also an integral part of growing and learning. By recognizing and facing these cycles, we can discover our inner strength and find a path to healing and transformation. The album leads us to contemplate our own journey of pain and to embrace the hope that despite the seemingly endless cycles, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. It is an invitation to reflect on the complexities of human pain, addressing topics such as loss, disillusionment, loneliness and despair, but also bringing a message of resilience and hope."

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by long-time Angra partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome etc.) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

"The combination of elements - an angel of death with bright, worn wings adorned with religious and pagan symbols, a dark forest with fire and rain, the prevalence of Brazilian elements - conveys a deeper narrative regarding the album's theme and musical interpretation. It conveys the idea that pain is a recurring and transformative experience, encompassing spiritual and earthly aspects and encouraging us to delve into the depths of our own pain, explore its many dimensions and find strength and healing in the journey of these cycles," explains Andreoli.

The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" & "Here In The Now"), and last but not least Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

Cycles Of Pain will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- various vinyls (red/yellow split-coloured | clear/blue marbled | clear yellow/white splatter)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Cycles Of Pain tracklisting:

"Cyclus Doloris"

"Ride Into The Storm"

"Dead Man On Display"

"Tide Of Changes - Part I"

"Tide Of Changes - Part II"

"Vida Seca"

"Gods Of The World"

"Cycles Of Pain"

"Faithless Sanctuary"

"Here In The Now"

"Generation Warriors"

"Tears Of Blood"

Tour dates:

August

12 - Curitiba, Brazil - Ópera De Arame

October

28 - São José dos Campos, Brazil - Festival Hora do Rock @ Arena Vale Fest

November

3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tokio Marine Hall (Album Release Show)

18 - Joinville, Brazil - Armageddon Metal Fest

December

15 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

January

29-Feb. 2 - Miami, FL - 70,000 Tons of Metal

Angra are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Rafael Bittencourt - guitars

Marcelo Barbosa - guitars

Felipe Andreoli - bass

Bruno Valverde-| drums

(Photo - Marcos Hermes)