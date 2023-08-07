ANGRA Share Video From "Ride Into The Storm" Guitar Recording Session

Angra bassist Felipe Andreoli has shared video from the guitar recordings for the band's new single, "Ride Into The Storm". Check it out below.

Brazilian progressive power metal legends, Angra, released "Ride Into The Storm" on August 4th. After unveiling further details alongside launching pre-orders for new album, Cycles Of Pain, the band present the first digital single off the record.

Angra's new song has also been captured visually by a team led by Leo Liberti. The official music video in support of the forthcoming album, which will be released on November 3 through Atomic Fire Records, can be viewed below. Stream/purchase the digital single here.

The band state: "'Ride Into The Storm' is a relentless and aggressive piece that captures the essence of Angra's style. With its fast-paced tempo and modern flair, the song retains the band's distinct DNA while delivering intricate and technically challenging passages; the fusion of traditional and progressive elements pushes the boundaries without sacrificing the band's signature style. 'Ride Into The Storm' is one more step in Angra's evolution, embodying aggression, speed, modernity, and ability in one cohesive and engaging package. The lyrics take us on a powerful and transformative journey, portraying the duality within us as we face both challenges and opportunities. Amidst division and adversity, we find the strength to evolve and grow. Guided by hope and a thirst for truth, we embark on a new crusade, united as warriors of change. With unwavering determination, we fearlessly confront the chaos, embracing transformation and forging our own destiny. The storm becomes our ally, propelling us forward as we ride towards a brighter future."

Cycles Of Pain was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by long-time Angra partner Dennis Ward (D.C. Cooper, Pink Cream 69, Place Vendome etc.) at the Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil, while mixing and mastering took place at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany. Its artwork was designed by Erick Pasqua before Jonathan Canuto took care of layout duties.

"The combination of elements - an angel of death with bright, worn wings adorned with religious and pagan symbols, a dark forest with fire and rain, the prevalence of Brazilian elements - conveys a deeper narrative regarding the album's theme and musical interpretation. It conveys the idea that pain is a recurring and transformative experience, encompassing spiritual and earthly aspects and encouraging us to delve into the depths of our own pain, explore its many dimensions and find strength and healing in the journey of these cycles," explains Andreoli.

The album also features a range of guests including appearances by Amanda Somerville ("Tears Of Blood"), Brazilian artists Lenine ("Vida Seca") and Vanessa Moreno ("Tide Of Changes - Part II" & "Here In The Now"), and last but not least Juliana D'Agostini on piano ("Tears Of Blood").

Cycles Of Pain will be available in the following formats:

- CD-digipak

- jewelcase-CD

- various vinyls (red/yellow split-coloured | clear/blue marbled | clear yellow/white splatter)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Cycles Of Pain tracklisting:

"Cyclus Doloris"

"Ride Into The Storm"

"Dead Man On Display"

"Tide Of Changes - Part I"

"Tide Of Changes - Part II"

"Vida Seca"

"Gods Of The World"

"Cycles Of Pain"

"Faithless Sanctuary"

"Here In The Now"

"Generation Warriors"

"Tears Of Blood"

Tour dates:

August

12 - Curitiba, Brazil - Ópera De Arame

October

28 - São José dos Campos, Brazil - Festival Hora do Rock @ Arena Vale Fest

November

3 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tokio Marine Hall (Album Release Show)

18 - Joinville, Brazil - Armageddon Metal Fest

December

15 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

January

29-Feb. 2 - Miami, FL - 70,000 Tons of Metal

Angra are:

Fabio Lione - vocals

Rafael Bittencourt - guitars

Marcelo Barbosa - guitars

Felipe Andreoli - bass

Bruno Valverde-| drums