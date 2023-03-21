ANGUS McSIX Release "Sixcalibur" Single And Music Video

When a Hero rises anew, a Legend is born - Angus McSix is back from the dead!

After the heroic death of Prince Angus, hope seemed to be fading for Scotland and the whole galaxy. But our mighty hero has fought his way back into the world of the living and presents, as Angus McSix, the debut album, Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power, set for release on April21, via Napalm Records.

The new band, featuring Angus McSix (Thomas Winkler), archdemon Seebulon (Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann), Nordic muscle berserker Skaw! (Manu Lotter) and the beautiful queen of the Lazer-Amazons, Thalestris (Thalia Bellazecca), contains adventures of unprecedented proportions within it. Risen from the realm of the dead, Angus McSix is the last hope to free Scotland and mankind from all evil.

After the resounding success of their first single ever, "Master Of The Universe", reaching hundreds of thousands of views in no time, the epic adventure continues with the spectacular single and “Sixcalibur” and its official music video. The sword of power gives the prince unprecedented powers that are used in epic battles for the good of mankind. True to the motto "One Better", the sword rises one level for every goblin killed.

Angus McSix on “Sixcalibur”: "Its magical blade has blocked the passageway between the world of the living and the realm of death. For a hundred thousand years it served as a seal to banish the source of all evil in the hell of hell. Now Angus has drawn the sword and thus became Angus McSix. However, this has broken the seal, and Archdemon Seebulon returns to the world of the living. To defeat the origin of all evil, the sword must be brought to the highest level; only then it becomes Sixcalibur - Sword of Power!"

After Prince Angus heroically died in one of the greatest battles in the history of man and goblinkind, all hope in Scotland and the whole galaxy seemed lost. In the Realm of Martyrs, everything faded away for Angus like a blurry dream from the distant past. But when he is suddenly reminded that his home is being threatened, the prince sets out to return to the world of the living.

The only way is through a portal in the depths of hell, sealed by the almighty sword Sixcalibur. When Angus draws the blade, he undergoes a fundamental upgrade and transforms into the golden hero Angus McSix, escaping the clutches of the underworld! Willing to defeat his old adversary once again, Angus has no idea that he has just opened the gateway back to the world of the living to a much darker power: Archdemon Seebulon - the source of all evil.

Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power will be available in following formats:

Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power tracklisting:

"Master Of The Universe"

"Sixcalibur"

"Laser-Shooting Dinosaur"

"Amazons Of Caledonia"

"Ride To Hell"

"Starlord Of The Sixtus Stellar System"

"The Vision In The Fires" (Intro)

"Eternal Warrior"

"The Key To Eternity"

"In A Past Reality"

"Fireflies Of Doom"

"Just A Fool Will Play Tricks On Angus McSix" (Bonus Track)

"Master Of The Universe" video:

The first chapter of the warriors’ glorious return can be heard on the debut album, Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power.

While riding on the back of a Pegasus, head-bopping techno beats and synth-waves are abound on “Ride to Hell“. Driven by mighty harmonies and striking rhythms, Angus draws “Sixcalibur”, the Sword of Power, to open the sealed gate of hell. Catchy guitar solos underline the sword’s powerful capability of gaining higher levels each time an enemy is killed by its blade. “Master of the Universe" continues the epic adventure and marks the comeback of Angus McSix as he returns from the abyss. Euphoric and energetic melodies mingle with his legendary powerful vocals. The portal does lead Angus back to Scotland, but directly to the dawn of time. After the glorious warrior defeats an invasion of hellish “Fireflies of Doom”, the dwellers of the Holy Dwarven Empire of Dundee provide him the "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur", set to music in the energetic and catchy party track, reminiscent of the good old 8-bit video game days. As the last hope for this world, Angus is now to ride to the northern islands of Stenness to discover the secret of his own destiny…

Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power marks the mighty return of Thomas Winkler to the world of glorious power metal hymns and chant-along party tracks. As the former face of Gloryhammer for over a decade, Angus McSix took no time to pause, building up his name across genres borders as one of the best entertainers in the metal scene with several guest appearances on projects like Nanowar Of Steel’s “Valhalleluja” and Feuerschwanz’s “Warriors Of The World United”. With Angus McSix, he and his new allies and enemies are now ready to fight the biggest battles of the universe!

Angus McSix are:

Angus McSix - Vocals

Seebulon - Guitar, Bass

Thalestris - Guitar

Skaw! - Drums

