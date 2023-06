ANGUS MCSIX Releases Action-Packed Animated Music Video “Ride To Hell”

Today, power metal warriors Angus McSix present a brand-new animated music video for “Ride To Hell”. The track is taken from the band’s recently released debut album, Angus McSix and the Sword Of Power, which has garnered great reception so far and even entered the Official German Album Charts in the Top 10. Additionally, as of today, the digital deluxe version of the album - including orchestral versions of all album tracks - has been released.

While riding on the back of a Pegasus, head-bopping techno beats and synth-waves are abound in the action-packed music video for “Ride To Hell“. Angus McSix’s three previous music videos have gained plenty of attention, with "Master of the Universe" reaching more than 1.2M views on YouTube alone to date.

After Prince Angus heroically died in one of the greatest battles in the history of man and goblinkind, all hope in Scotland and the whole galaxy seemed lost. In the Realm of Martyrs, everything faded away for Angus like a blurry dream from the distant past. But when he is suddenly reminded that his home is being threatened, the prince sets out to return to the world of the living.

The only way is through a portal in the depths of hell, sealed by the almighty sword Sixcalibur. When Angus draws the blade, he undergoes a fundamental upgrade and transforms into the golden hero Angus McSix, escaping the clutches of the underworld! Willing to defeat his old adversary once again, Angus has no idea that he has just opened the gateway back to the world of the living to a much darker power: Archdemon Seebulon - the source of all evil.

Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power tracklisting:

"Master Of The Universe"

"Sixcalibur"

"Laser-Shooting Dinosaur"

"Amazons Of Caledonia"

"Ride To Hell"

"Starlord Of The Sixtus Stellar System"

"The Vision In The Fires" (Intro)

"Eternal Warrior"

"The Key To Eternity"

"In A Past Reality"

"Fireflies Of Doom"

"Just A Fool Will Play Tricks On Angus McSix" (Bonus Track)

The first chapter of the warriors’ glorious return can be heard on the debut album, Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power.

While riding on the back of a Pegasus, head-bopping techno beats and synth-waves are abound on “Ride to Hell“. Driven by mighty harmonies and striking rhythms, Angus draws “Sixcalibur”, the Sword of Power, to open the sealed gate of hell. Catchy guitar solos underline the sword’s powerful capability of gaining higher levels each time an enemy is killed by its blade. “Master of the Universe" continues the epic adventure and marks the comeback of Angus McSix as he returns from the abyss. Euphoric and energetic melodies mingle with his legendary powerful vocals. The portal does lead Angus back to Scotland, but directly to the dawn of time. After the glorious warrior defeats an invasion of hellish “Fireflies of Doom”, the dwellers of the Holy Dwarven Empire of Dundee provide him the "Laser-Shooting Dinosaur", set to music in the energetic and catchy party track, reminiscent of the good old 8-bit video game days. As the last hope for this world, Angus is now to ride to the northern islands of Stenness to discover the secret of his own destiny…

Angus McSix And The Sword Of Power marks the mighty return of Thomas Winkler to the world of glorious power metal hymns and chant-along party tracks. As the former face of Gloryhammer for over a decade, Angus McSix took no time to pause, building up his name across genres borders as one of the best entertainers in the metal scene with several guest appearances on projects like Nanowar Of Steel’s “Valhalleluja” and Feuerschwanz’s “Warriors Of The World United”. With Angus McSix, he and his new allies and enemies are now ready to fight the biggest battles of the universe!

Angus McSix are:

Angus McSix - Vocals

Seebulon - Guitar, Bass

Thalestris - Guitar

Skaw! - Drums

(Photo - Matthias Schwaighofer)