ANGUS McSIX Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records

When a hero rises anew, a legend is born... People of Planet Earth and all Dundee rejoice! Prince Angus has conquered hell and now returns to free the Kingdom of Fife and especially Napalm Records. But times have changed - the shadow of a terrible enemy is looming on the horizon, more dreadful than anything mankind and goblinkind have ever seen.

Are you ready to embark on a quest to gather the most glorious warriors in the world and beyond? Are you ready to face ultimate doom?

Angus says, "Oh yeah". Now wielding the most powerful weapon in the universe, he has received an upgrade to become the legendary warrior that is Angus McSix – one better.

Napalm Records is proud to embark on this new journey with the reborn prince. The full band, as well as more big updates, will be revealed in the near future, so stay tuned for more news.

Napalm Records founder, managing director and CEO Markus Riedler states: “Angus McSix is the new star in fantasy metal and the power of Captain Napalm will support him! This will be pure fantasy metal perfection – Angus McSix and his allies have a bright future ahead!”

(Photo - Marko Ristić)