ANGUS YOUNG, BILLY GIBBONS, ROGER DALTREY, JOE SATRIANI And Others Share JIMI HENDRIX Memories On The Howard Stern Show; Video

February 2, 2024, an hour ago

The Howard Stern Show has released the video below, in which guests over the years recall their memories of the iconic rock star, Jimi Hendrix.

Guests featured in the video include:

Sting (2016)
Graham Nash (2013)
Jesse Ventura (2013)
Dave Matthews (2023)  
Angus Young (2014)
Joe Satriani (2023)
Stephen Stills (2009)
Joe Walsh (2012)
Billy Gibbons (2013)
Paul Simon (2023)
Roger Daltrey (2015)



