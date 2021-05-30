ANGUS YOUNG Talks Getting AC/DC Back Together For Power Up Album - "Everyone Was Excited When We Got Into The Studio"

BBC Radio Scotland 's Billy Sloan recengtly caught up with AC/DC guitarist Angus Young to discuss the band's latest album, Power Up, released in November 2020. The in-depth discussion includes Young talking about getting the band back together for the new record, lockdown, playing live, and his brother Malcolm who passed away in 2017 following his retirement from AC/DC due to dimentia.

On getting the band back together for Power Up

Angus: "When I felt I had enough tracks I said 'Well, it's time to see who wants to be on board.' Everyone wanted to be on boards. Brian (Johnson), Cliff (Williams), Phil (Rudd), and Stevie (Young) who filled in for Mal. Everything came together well doing the album. Everyone was excited when we got into the studio, they were liking all the songs, and everyone was giving it their best shot. You think in your head, 'Is this all goimng to happen? Are we going to be able to do it?' and we were hoping to release it sooner because Brian was itching to try out his stuff (specially manufactured hearing aid) in a live setting."

For their seventeenth full-length album, the band reunited with producer Brendan O’Brien who helmed Black Ice in 2008 and Rock Or Bust in 2014. Charged up for the next decade, AC/DC cut twelve new tracks for the album, proudly maintaining their signature sound and all of its powerful hallmarks.

Tracklisting:

"Realize"

"Rejection"

"Shot In The Dark"

"Through The Mists Of Time"

"Kick You When You're Down"

"Witch's Spell"

"Demon Fire"

"Wild Reputation"

"No Man's Land"

"Systems Down"

"Money Shot"

"Code Red"

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)