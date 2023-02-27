ANIMALS AS LEADERS Announce New Dates For Rescheduled European Tour
February 27, 2023, 50 minutes ago
Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have announced new dates in November for their previously postponed European Parrhesia headline tour, including four UK shows.
Tour dates:
November
1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
2 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
3 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
4 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2
5 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
7 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
8 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali
10 - MUNICH Technikum
11 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine
12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
13 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44
15 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
16- Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
All tickets from the original January 2023 dates remain valid for the rearranged shows and tickets are on sale now. Special guests will be confirmed at a later date. For more information or to buy tickets, head here.