ANIMALS AS LEADERS Announce New Dates For Rescheduled European Tour

Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have announced new dates in November for their previously postponed European Parrhesia headline tour, including four UK shows.

Tour dates:

November

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

2 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

3 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

4 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 2

5 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

7 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

8 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

10 - MUNICH Technikum

11 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

12 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

13 - Berlin, Germany - Hole 44

15 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

16- Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

All tickets from the original January 2023 dates remain valid for the rearranged shows and tickets are on sale now. Special guests will be confirmed at a later date. For more information or to buy tickets, head here.