ANIMALS AS LEADERS Complete Tracking New Album; Guitarist TOSIN ABASI Teases New Track

Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi has confirmed via Instagram that the band has finished tracking the follow-up to their 2016 album, The Madness Of Many. He posted a teaser of the final track recorded for the record. Check it out below.

