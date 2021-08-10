ANIMALS AS LEADERS Complete Tracking New Album; Guitarist TOSIN ABASI Teases New Track

August 10, 2021, an hour ago

news animals as leaders tosin abasi riff notes

ANIMALS AS LEADERS Complete Tracking New Album; Guitarist TOSIN ABASI Teases New Track

Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi has confirmed via Instagram that the band has finished tracking the follow-up to their 2016 album, The Madness Of Many. He posted a teaser of the final track recorded for the record. Check it out below.

Check out Abasi's line of Abasi Concepts signature Larada guitars at this location.

"Abasi Concepts guitars give visionary players the creative tools to break boundaries. Guitarists who seek to explore new realms of sound, responsiveness or ergonomics will discover exceptional sonic depth and playability."




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews