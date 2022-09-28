ANIMALS AS LEADERS Confirm European Tour For January 2023
September 28, 2022, 57 minutes ago
Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have confirmed their return to European shores for a string of headline dates in January 2023. The tour marks the first overseas shows for the prodigious group since summer 2019.
Special guests are yet to be announced. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 30, at 10 AM, BST / 11 AM, CET / 5 AM, EST. Get them here. Dates below.
January
10 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill
11 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
14 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
16 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
17 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfakbrik
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich