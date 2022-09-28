ANIMALS AS LEADERS Confirm European Tour For January 2023

Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have confirmed their return to European shores for a string of headline dates in January 2023. The tour marks the first overseas shows for the prodigious group since summer 2019.

Special guests are yet to be announced. Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, September 30, at 10 AM, BST / 11 AM, CET / 5 AM, EST. Get them here. Dates below.

January

10 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

11 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

14 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

16 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

17 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfakbrik

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich