ANIMALS AS LEADERS Postpones European Tour; Including Four U.K. Shows

Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have regretfully postponed their European Parrhesia headline dates, including 4 UK shows, in January 2023.

The band have shared the following statement on their social media, "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour. We would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."

Dates affected:

January

10 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill

11 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

14 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

16 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij

17 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfakbrik

20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

22 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

An announcement with details of the rescheduled dates will be made in due course. All tickets will remain valid for the rearranged shows.