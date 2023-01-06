ANIMALS AS LEADERS Postpones European Tour; Including Four U.K. Shows
January 6, 2023, 16 minutes ago
Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have regretfully postponed their European Parrhesia headline dates, including 4 UK shows, in January 2023.
The band have shared the following statement on their social media, "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour. We would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."
Dates affected:
January
10 - Birmingham, UK - The Mill
11 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
13 - London, UK - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
14 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
16 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - Boerderij
17 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
19 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfakbrik
20 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
21 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
22 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich
An announcement with details of the rescheduled dates will be made in due course. All tickets will remain valid for the rearranged shows.