ANIMALS AS LEADERS Release Official Video For "Red Miso"

Boundary pushing instrumental trio, Animals As Leaders, have released an official video for "Red Miso", taken from their latest album, Parrhesia. It was released in March 2022.

Animals As Leaders have regretfully postponed their European Parrhesia headline dates, including 4 UK shows, due to take place this month.

The band shared the following statement on their social media, "To our fans in Europe & the UK. We are very sorry, but we will be postponing the January Parrhesia tour. We would like to apologise to everyone who has purchased tickets to see the tour and for the short notice of this news. We will be announcing the rescheduled dates in the coming weeks. All tickets purchased will still be valid for new dates."

An announcement with details of the rescheduled dates will be made in due course. All tickets will remain valid for the rearranged shows.