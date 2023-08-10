ANN WILSON - New Album, Another Door, Due In September
August 10, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Heart vocalist Ann Wilson will release her new solo album, Another Door, on September 29, 2023. Pre-orders, including autographed CDs and vinyl, can be placed now at this location.
The cover art and tracklisting for Another Door, by Ann Wilson & Tripsitter are as follows:
"Tripsitter"
"This Is Now"
"Rain Of Hell"
"Stranger In A Strange Land"
"Waiting For Magic"
"Ruler Of The Night"
"Still"
"Rusty Robots"
"What If"
"Little Things"
"Miss One & Only"
Check out a brief video of Ann Wilson introducing her new solo album, Another Door:
Catch Ann Wilson live in concert at the following shows:
August
23 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH
24 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT
26 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ
27 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA
29 - Hart Theatre at The Egg - Albany, NY
30 - New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY - FREE SHOW
September
1 - Norton Center For The Arts - Danville, KY
2 - Carson Center - Paducah, KY
24 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX
25 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX
27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX
30 - River Spirit Event Center - Tulsa, OK
October
1 - Lucky Star Casino - El Reno, OK
3 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ
4 - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay - San Diego, CA
6 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA
8 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA
10 - Luther Burbank Center For The Arts - Santa Rosa, CA
11 - State Theatre - Red Bluff, CA
13 - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver - Coquitlam, BC
15 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA
16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA
Tickets can be purchased here.
Enjoy footage of Ann Wilson & Tripsitter performing "Straight On" / "Let's Dance" live from Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa on July 19, 2023.