ANN WILSON - New Album, Another Door, Due In September

Heart vocalist Ann Wilson will release her new solo album, Another Door, on September 29, 2023. Pre-orders, including autographed CDs and vinyl, can be placed now at this location.

The cover art and tracklisting for Another Door, by Ann Wilson & Tripsitter are as follows:

"Tripsitter"

"This Is Now"

"Rain Of Hell"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Waiting For Magic"

"Ruler Of The Night"

"Still"

"Rusty Robots"

"What If"

"Little Things"

"Miss One & Only"

Check out a brief video of Ann Wilson introducing her new solo album, Another Door:

Catch Ann Wilson live in concert at the following shows:

August

23 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

24 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

26 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

27 - The Wilbur - Boston, MA

29 - Hart Theatre at The Egg - Albany, NY

30 - New York State Fair - Syracuse, NY - FREE SHOW

September

1 - Norton Center For The Arts - Danville, KY

2 - Carson Center - Paducah, KY

24 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

25 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

30 - River Spirit Event Center - Tulsa, OK

October

1 - Lucky Star Casino - El Reno, OK

3 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ

4 - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay - San Diego, CA

6 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

8 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

10 - Luther Burbank Center For The Arts - Santa Rosa, CA

11 - State Theatre - Red Bluff, CA

13 - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver - Coquitlam, BC

15 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Tickets can be purchased here.

Enjoy footage of Ann Wilson & Tripsitter performing "Straight On" / "Let's Dance" live from Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, Iowa on July 19, 2023.