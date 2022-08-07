ANN WILSON Performs HEART Classic "Barracuda" Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video

On August 6th, Ann Wilson of Heart played the prestigious Wacken Open Air festival in Germany. Professionally filmed video of Ann and her solo band doing "Barracuda" by Heart can be enjoyed below.

Ann Wilson's setlist at Wacken Open Air 2022 featured the following 11 songs:

"Magic Man"

"Greed"

"Even It Up"

"Black Wing"

"Crazy On You"

"Immigrant Song" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"Rooster" (Alice In Chains cover)

"Rain Of Hell"

"Barracuda"

"Love, Reign O'er Me" (The Who cover)

"Black Dog" (Led Zeppelin cover)

Ann Wilson's Fierce Bliss solo tour resumes later this month in Canada. Confirmed dates are as listed:

August

12 - Churchill Park Music Festival - St. John's, NL

16 - Iowa State Fairgrounds - Des Moines, IA

18 - Prairie Band Casino & Resort - Mayetta, KS

19 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino The Joint - Catoosa, OK

21 - Illinois State Fair - Springfield, IL

31 - The Pacific Amphitheatre - Costa Mesa, CA

September

2 - Washington State Fair - Puyallup, WA

4 - Edgewater Hotel - Laughlin, NV

23 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

24 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

25 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX