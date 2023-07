ANN WILSON Performs HEART Classics At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Legendary Heart vocalist Ann Wilson performed some true classics on the Louder Stage at Wacken 2022. Pro-shot footage of Wilson belting out "Magic Man", "Crazy On You" and "Barracuda" can be viewed below.

Ann Wilson, along with her band Tripsitter, will embark on a North American tour this summer. The trek launches on Friday, July 7 at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto.

Tour dates:

July

7 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

8 - Azrieli Studio - Ottawa, ON

10 - Festival d'été de Québec 2023 - Québec, QC

12 - F. M. Kirby Center - Wilkes-Barre, PA

14 - MGM Northfield Park Center Stage - Northfield, OH

15 - Rotary Park - Mequon, WI

19 - Hoyt Sherman Place - Des Moines, IA

21 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

22 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

24 - Robert Kirk Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

25 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

27 - Virginia Theatre - Champaign, IL

29 - Dodge Park - Sterling Heights, MI

30 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

August

1 - Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series - Elk Grove Village, IL

3 - Pablo Center at the Confluence - Eau Claire, WI

5 - Lodal Park - Kingsford, MI

30 - New York State Fairgrounds - Syracuse, NY