ANN WILSON Reflects On HEART's Kennedy Center Honors Tribute To LED ZEPPELIN - "An Amazing, Astounding Moment For Us"; Video

"Led Zeppelin conquered the world in the 70s. They also inspired two sisters who by the mid 70s proved they could rock as hard as any band in music. Up next, Ann Wilson of Heart shares a few personal stories about Led Zeppelin and her experiences meeting her heroes, and how they inspired some of her compositions."

Ann Wilson recently released her new solo song, "The Hammer". Now she presents the accompanying lyric video, which can be seen below.

According to Ann, "'The Hammer' talks about that moment when the rubber meets the road, when all dreams, fantasies, and excuses fall by the wayside. The moment of truth. The edge of reality."

"In recording this song, we took everything out that was extra and went for the rock jugular. Tyler Boley’s uber guitar and Dan Walker’s B3 organ give a vintage taste but a timeless feel. We had a great time recording this one, remembering that in reality, there are no rules of engagement where real rock is concerned. The band got just as passionate as the lyrics!"

Wilson previously released a new original song, "Tender Heart", available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Find a music video for the song below.

“‘Tender Heart’ came out of a personal struggle,” says Wilson, “but quickly evolved into a greater, more universal meaning. We as the human race are coming to realize realities we never dreamed we’d have to face – environmentally, culturally, financially, and health-wise. Humanity is coming to terms with uncomfortable, heartbreaking, terrifying truths. This song is for the soul whose heart is blindsided by reality, but is still soft and innocent. I hope people will identify with this song and feel they are not alone.”