ANN WILSON Says HEART's "Barracuda" Was About "The Extreme Level Of Unchecked Sexism That Was Going On In The ’70s"

In a new interview with WTOPNews, Heart vocalist Ann Wilson discusses a number of topics including her childhood, Heart's early days and musical output, going solo, and more.

Heart's 1977 album, Little Queen, went multiplatinum with hits like “Barracuda” reflecting the proverbial human piranhas starting to swim into their lives as a result of their rising fame.

“[It’s about] the extreme level of unchecked sexism that was going on in the ’70s,” Wilson said. “Back then it was just unbelievable, so it was a screed against that.”

In regards to "going solo", Ann reveals: "It was really a new lease on life for me. I felt like I had come to the end of what I knew how to do with Heart music and I really needed an outlet to expand my horizons. So I put this band together called The Ann Wilson Thing… and we just went out and played every hole-in-the-wall I could find… I learned how to sing a whole different way and add to what I already knew.”

Read the full interview at WTOPNews.

Wilson will embark on a short string of US solo tour dates through August. Confirmed shows are as follows:

August

14 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

15 - Annapolis, MD - Maryland Hall

17 - Albany, NY - The Egg

18 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

21 - Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater ("Never Forget" - Tunnel To Towers Foundation)

23 - New York, NY - City Winery

24 - New York, NY - City Winery

The Jones Beach Theater show on August 21st will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. All proceeds go to the Tunnel To Towers Foundation, which has been providing mortgage-free homes to families of first responders for several years. For information on Tunnel To Towers and the event, including ticket purchases, go to this location.