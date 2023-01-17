ANN WILSON Tells The Story Behind HEART Classic "Barracuda" - "It Was A Flash Of Anger, Of Realization Of What We Had Gotten Ourselves Into"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Ann Wilson talks about the unfortunate encounter with a music industry executive that sparked the basis for one of Heart's most famous hits, "Barracuda". Plus, Ann and Nancy Wilson share their thoughts on when Sarah Palin used "Barracuda" during her campaign, and talk about the history behind the song "All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You".

