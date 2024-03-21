ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER Go Walking Through "Rusty Robots"; Video

Ann Wilson, known the world over as a founder and lead singer / songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, released a new record with her band Tripsitter, Another Door, in September 2023.

The following footage, featuring Ann and her solo band discussing the song "Rusty Robots", from the featurette Walking Through Another Door, just surfaced online.

Listen to "Rusty Robots" in its entirety:

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter - Live In Concert will be available exclusively in double blue vinyl format on April 20, 2024 as part of Record Store Day. Only 1,000 are available!

Tracklisting:

LP 1 - Side A

"Even It Up"

"Ruler Of The Night"

"Love Alive"

"Isolation"

"Rusty Robots"

LP 1 - Side B

"Magic Man"

"This Is Now"

"Mistral Wind"

"Tripsitter"

LP 2 - Side A

"Rain Of Hell"

"Immigrant Song"

"Miss One And Only"

"Crazy On You"

LP 2 - Side B

"Straight On"

"Let's Dance"

"Alone"

"Going To California"

"Barracuda"

Earlier today, March 21st, Ann Wilson issued the following statement:

"Hola humans!

Spring!

What a time to breathe.

As I work here, I see the river. It’s framed by the season’s green.

And through the trees I can hear it. “Time to wake up!”

Heart is in full-on pre-production mode now. From the wardrobe to the lighting & the stage design to the pre-show playlist creation - lots of cool stuff is happening. We’ll all be together starting next week, getting ready for some press opportunities that you should be able to enjoy from your living rooms soon enough.

Heart’s 2024 Royal Flush Tour is a true, no-holds-barred, musical experience - completely free of click tracks & of pre-recorded backing parts. It’s real & for us, there’s just no other way.

Grab your tickets now so you’re not getting taken by those pesky resellers later!"