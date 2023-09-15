ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER To Release Another Door Album This Month; "This Is Now" Single Out Now; Live Concert To Debut On PBS In November

Ann Wilson, known the world over as a founder and the lead singer/songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, is releasing a new record with her band Tripsitter, Another Door, on September 29, and today, September 15, the song “This Is Now” is a worldwide focus track on all digital service providers. Album pre-orders are available here.

Prior to starting the 2023 tour, Ann Wilson & Tripsitter finished Another Door, a record of all-original material, which marks the first time since the ‘70s that Ann has written a full-length album collectively with a band. Tripsitter features Tony Lucido (bass), Ryan Wariner (guitars), Sean T Lane (drums), and Paul Moak (guitars and keyboards). Tom Bukovac (guitars) was also a primary contributor. Another Door marks the first time in her career where Ann was the sole lyricist and her presence on a record has never been greater.

Ann says, “This is an exciting time in my creative life; so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling!”

On Friday, November 24, as part of PBS special programming “Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live In Concert” will debut on over 100 PBS stations, (check local listings). Pre-taped at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville in July this live concert will feature songs from Another Door, alongside her classics, including “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man,” and several others.

The cover for Another Door was created by StormStudio which began in the early 1990s with Storm Thorgerson, Peter Curzon, Rupert Truman, and Dan Abbott. Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey Powell co-founded Hipgnosis, who between 1968 and 1983 created artworks for the likes of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, Paul McCartney & Wings, 10cc, AC/DC, Genesis, Peter Gabriel, and many others. Following Storm’s passing in 2013 Aubrey Powell has worked closely with StormStudio on numerous projects since.

"Tripsitter"

"This Is Now"

"Rain Of Hell"

"Stranger In A Strange Land"

"Waiting For Magic"

"Ruler Of The Night"

"Still"

"Rusty Robots"

"What If"

"Little Things"

"Miss One & Only"

"This Is Now" live video:

Check out a brief video of Ann introducing Another Door:

Catch Ann Wilson live in concert at the following shows:

September

24 - Majestic Theatre - Dallas, TX

25 - Paramount Theatre - Austin, TX

27 - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

30 - River Spirit Event Center - Tulsa, OK

October

1 - Lucky Star Casino - El Reno, OK

3 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ

4 - Humphreys Concerts By The Bay - San Diego, CA

6 - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Indio, CA

8 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

10 - Luther Burbank Center For The Arts - Santa Rosa, CA

11 - State Theatre - Red Bluff, CA

13 - Hard Rock Casino Vancouver - Coquitlam, BC

15 - Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA

16 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Tickets can be purchased here.

(Photo - Criss Cain)