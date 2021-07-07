ANNA ACHIMOWICZ’s Rock Crush Debuts At Warsaw Fantasy Fair; Video

Rebel Crush launched on May 21 by Anna Achimowicz with its first preview online at Slay at Home Festival - Finale, and premiered on stage June 20 at Warsaw Fantasy Fair. Rock Dance Theatre’s new solo project is currently open for festival booking, stage performance and live appearances in the current season of 2021/2022 and onwards. Dates and venues TBA.

Rebel Crush also known as stage artist Anna Achimowicz is a new metal solo project by physical front woman, performer, choreographer and bass player founded by Anna Achimowicz herself.

Feeding from over 20 years of international stage creation. Launched in April 2021 as a Polish, American, Swedish collaboration and fresh creative endeavour, currently crushing the boundaries between a wide spectrum of metal music and physical theatre.