ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN And MARKO HIETALA Perform THE GATHERING, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIGHTWISH Classics And More In Santiago; Fan-Filmed Video Available
September 30, 2023, 22 minutes ago
Singer / songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) checked in with the following update back in July:
"I am really looking forward to performing in Latin America again! It's been a while, and I'm very excited that during this tour, I will also be visiting countries where I have never performed before. The fact that I will be sharing the stage with Marko Hietala and Tuomas Wäinölä makes everything even more special. Marko and I will each perform a solo set and we will close the evening together. I can't wait to see all of you again!"
Anneke and Marko played the first of two shows in Santiago, Chile on September 28th. Fan-filmed video from the gig can be viewed below.
Anneke: "You can kinda tell we are having a blast on this tour, right? Thank you Santiago!"
Setlist:
"Child Of Babylon (Whitesnake - with Marco Hietala)
"Lo and Behold"
"Saturnine" (The Gathering)
"Valley of the Queens" (Ayreon)
"I Saw a Car"
"The May Song" (The Gathering)
"Like a Stone" (Audioslave)
"Hurricane"
"Catch the Rainbow" (Rainbow - with Marco Hietala)
"Wasted Years" (Iron Maiden - with Marco Hietala)
"I See Fire" (with Marco Hietala)
"Strange Machines" (The Gathering - with Marco Hietala)
"The Islander" (Nightwish - with Marco Hietala)
"Perry Mason" (Ozzy Osbourne - with Marco Hietala)
"The Sound of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel - with Marco Hietala)