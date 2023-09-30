ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN And MARKO HIETALA Perform THE GATHERING, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIGHTWISH Classics And More In Santiago; Fan-Filmed Video Available

September 30, 2023, 22 minutes ago

news anneke van giersbergen marko hietala the gathering nightwish heavy metal

ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN And MARKO HIETALA Perform THE GATHERING, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE, NIGHTWISH Classics And More In Santiago; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Singer / songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) checked in with the following update back in July:

"I am really looking forward to performing in Latin America again! It's been a while, and I'm very excited that during this tour, I will also be visiting countries where I have never performed before. The fact that I will be sharing the stage with Marko Hietala and Tuomas Wäinölä makes everything even more special. Marko and I will each perform a solo set and we will close the evening together. I can't wait to see all of you again!"

Anneke and Marko played the first of two shows in Santiago, Chile on September 28th. Fan-filmed video from the gig can be viewed below.

Anneke: "You can kinda tell we are having a blast on this tour, right? Thank you Santiago!"

Setlist:

"Child Of Babylon (Whitesnake - with Marco Hietala)
"Lo and Behold"
"Saturnine" (The Gathering)
"Valley of the Queens" (Ayreon)
"I Saw a Car"
"The May Song" (The Gathering)
"Like a Stone" (Audioslave)
"Hurricane"
"Catch the Rainbow" (Rainbow - with Marco Hietala)
"Wasted Years" (Iron Maiden - with Marco Hietala)
"I See Fire" (with Marco Hietala)
"Strange Machines" (The Gathering - with Marco Hietala)
"The Islander" (Nightwish - with Marco Hietala)
"Perry Mason" (Ozzy Osbourne - with Marco Hietala)
"The Sound of Silence" (Simon & Garfunkel - with Marco Hietala)

 

 

 

 



Featured Video

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

ART OF ANARCHY – “Vilified”

Latest Reviews