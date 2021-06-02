ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Announces European Tour Dates For Spring 2022
June 2, 2021, 11 minutes ago
Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has announced the first leg of her 2022 tour dates. Heather Findlay will be support for the tour. Tickets are on sale now.
The schedule is as follows:
April
20 - London, UK - The Garage
21 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
22 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest
23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof
24 - Martigny, Switzerland - Caves du Manoir
25 - Langenthal, Switzerland - OldCapitol
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
27 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Club
28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
29 - Kufstein, Austria - Klangfarben Musikfestival
30 - Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle Club
May
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Stage Club
3 - Dresden, Germany - Schauburg
4 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44
6 - Leipzig, Germany - Kupfersaal
7 - Hannover, Germany - Faust
8 - Munster, Germany - Jovel Club
9 - Cologne, Germany - Kulturkirche
Anneke van Giersbergen's new album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.
Tracklisting:
"Agape"
"Hurricane"
"My Promise"
"I Saw A Car"
"The Soul Knows"
"The End"
"Keep It Simple"
"Lo And Behold"
"Losing You"
"Survive"
"Love You Like I Love You"
“Agape” lyric video:
“Hurricane” video:
“My Promise” video:
“I Saw A Car”