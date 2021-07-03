ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - October / November 2021 Tour Dates Announced For The Netherlands

Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has announced a new string of shows for her Darkest Skies tour, which will kick off in October 2021. These will be full band shows.

October

17 - Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

21 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

30 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Muziekgieterij

November

6 - Eidhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

11 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Victorie

12 - Groningen, Netherlands - Oosterpoort

17 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

19 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

Previously announced solo acoustic shows are as follows:

April

20 - London, UK - The Garage

21 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

22 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

23 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

24 - Martigny, Switzerland - Caves du Manoir

25 - Langenthal, Switzerland - Old Capitol

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

27 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy - Live Club

28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

29 - Kufstein, Austria - Klangfarben Musikfestival

30 - Frankfurt, Germany Jahrhunderthalle Club

May

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Stage Club

3 - Dresden, Germany - Schauburg

4 - Berlin, Germany - Hole44

6 - Leipzig, Germany - Kupfersaal

7 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

8 - Munster, Germany - Jovel Club

9 - Cologne, Germany - Kulturkirche

Anneke van Giersbergen's new album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"

"Hurricane"

"My Promise"

"I Saw A Car"

"The Soul Knows"

"The End"

"Keep It Simple"

"Lo And Behold"

"Losing You"

"Survive"

"Love You Like I Love You"

“Agape” lyric video:

“Hurricane” video:

“My Promise” video:

“I Saw A Car”