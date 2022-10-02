ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Shares Video From Kastoria Show Following City-Wide Power Failure - "We Turned This Unexpected Situation Into Something Cozy And Intimate"

October 2, 2022, 8 minutes ago

Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has checked in from her solo acoustic European tour on Day 2, in Kastoria, Greece where things definitely did not go as planned.

Anneke: At the end of my set, a huge cloudburst knocked the power out… throughout the whole city.

Since we couldn’t go outside anyway, we turned this unexpected situation into something intimate and cozy. I sang a couple of songs, on one knee to catch the light of my iPad and the phone lights of the audience. It was a special moment we shared together.

So that’s day 2 of the tour people. Never a dull moment. Looking forward to the coming weeks!

Vid by our awesome promoter Chris @madeofstoneprods, sitting next to our ‘all over sudden out of a job’ sound engineer @thejacques." 

 

 

