ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Sings KATE BUSH Tour Dates Announced For The Netherlands

Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has checked in with the following update:

"I'm looking forward to the second run of my Dutch theatre shows, paying homage to the amazing Kate Bush! Tickets are going fast, so make sure you don't miss out!"

Anneke van Giersbergen's latest album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"

"Hurricane"

"My Promise"

"I Saw A Car"

"The Soul Knows"

"The End"

"Keep It Simple"

"Lo And Behold"

"Losing You"

"Survive"

"Love You Like I Love You"

“Agape” lyric video:

“Hurricane” video:

“My Promise” video:

Photo by Mark Uyl