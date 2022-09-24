ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Solo Acoustic European Tour Dates Announced

Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has announced a new string of solo acoustic shows for Europe. Her schedule is available below.

Anneke van Giersbergen's latest album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"

"Hurricane"

"My Promise"

"I Saw A Car"

"The Soul Knows"

"The End"

"Keep It Simple"

"Lo And Behold"

"Losing You"

"Survive"

"Love You Like I Love You"

“Agape” lyric video:

“Hurricane” video:

“My Promise” video:

“I Saw A Car”

