ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN - Solo Acoustic European Tour Dates Announced

September 24, 2022, 6 minutes ago

Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has announced a new string of solo acoustic shows for Europe. Her schedule is available below.

Anneke van Giersbergen's latest album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest, is available as eco-friendly CD Digipak (plastic-free), as 180g Gatefold LP (incl. the album on CD) & as digital album. Click here to order.

Tracklisting:

"Agape"
"Hurricane"
"My Promise"
"I Saw A Car"
"The Soul Knows"
"The End"
"Keep It Simple"
"Lo And Behold"
"Losing You"
"Survive"
"Love You Like I Love You"

“Agape” lyric video:

“Hurricane” video:

“My Promise” video:

“I Saw A Car”

Photo by Mark Uyl

