ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN Teaming Up With Former NIGHTWISH Bassist / Vocalist MARKO HIETALA For Latin American Tour - "We Will Close The Evening Together"

Singer / songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen (ex-The Gathering) has checked in with the following update:

"I am really looking forward to performing in Latin America again! It's been a while, and I'm very excited that during this tour, I will also be visiting countries where I have never performed before. The fact that I will be sharing the stage with Marko Hietala and Tuomas Wäinölä makes everything even more special

Marko and I will each perform a solo set and we will close the evening together. I can't wait to see all of you again!"

Anneke van Giersbergen recently shared the following news:

"I'm delighted to announce that the wonderful Ché Aimee Dorval will join me on my Dutch tour this November. We've shared vocal duties on quite a few Devin Townsend songs, but we've never shared the stage before, so I'm definitely looking forward to these shows and welcome Ché to The Netherlands this fall. Tickets are already on sale!"