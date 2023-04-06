ANNEKE VAN GIERSBERGEN To Support NIGHTWISH Vocalist FLOOR JANSEN On Upcoming Solo Tour

Singer / songwriter Anneke van Giersbergen (VUUR, ex-The Gathering) has checked in with the following update:

"I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining the wonderful Floor Jansen as special guest on her upcoming shows in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. I have always admired Floor’s incredible singing skills and I can't wait to share the stage with my dear friend!"

Jansen has shared the following message:

"The incredibly talented and beautiful soul, Anneke Van Giersbergen, will be joining me as support on my tour in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland! Get ready to be blown away by our epic performances!"

Tour dates are listed below.

Jansen released her new single and music video, "My Paragon", the final single and the first song on Paragon.

Says Floor: "Get ready for two younger versions of myself - a child and a teenager. 'My Paragon' is an empowering song! One that might inspire you as well to be proud of yourself more often. That makes you take a moment to appreciate where you are in life. There will always be more to achieve, a better way to do things, an improvement to be made on you. Always! That is why it is so important to take moments, in the here and now, to stop and say; ‘look at me now’!"

Floor released Paragon on March 24. Paragon showcases Jansen's impressive vocal range and powerful voice on a diverse collection of pop-infused tracks and emotional ballads influenced by the sounds of her career. The album has something for everyone and is a must-listen for fans of Jansen.

With its mix of influences and powerful vocal performances, Paragon is an album that will appeal to fans of pop music and metal alike. It's the perfect addition to any music collection, and a must-have for fans of Floor Jansen and Nightwish.

Paragon will be released digitally and physically on CD, vinyl, and a limited edition deluxe box set. The album will be available on all major streaming platforms and at music retailers worldwide. You can pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"My Paragon"

"Daydream"

"Invincible"

"Hope"

"Come Full Circle"

"Storm"

"Me Without You"

"The Calm"

"Armoured Wings"

"Fire"

"Daydream" video:

"Me Without You" video:

"Storm" video:

"Fire" video:

"Invincible"

Congratulations to Floor and Sabaton drummer Hannes Van Dahl, who have announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple have a six-year-old daughter Freja, born in 2017.

Floor shared the news via social media, writing: "Life is good! We will go from being with three to four! Freja will become a big sister! We are very happy to share this special news with you!!!"