ANNIHILATOR Founder JEFF WATERS - "The Most Listened To Song By Annihilator On The World Wide Web Is..."

Annihilator founder / guitarist Jeff Waters has checked in with the following message:

"Well, it's now official: the most listened to song by Annihilator on the world wide web is 'King Of The Kill' (guess who sang it?! 🙂 hahaha!). Just goes to show, hard work, commitment, good tunes can create something pretty damn good. It was also a #2 record in Japan, a huge record in most of Europe, and was the fourth big-seller in a row for Annihilator."

King Of The Kill is Annihilator's fourth album, released in 1994. This was the first Annihilator album not released on Roadrunner Records, and marked a return to the thrash metal sound of their earlier albums, Alice In Hell and Never, Neverland, after the commercial failure of its predecessor, Set The World On Fire. It was also the first of three consecutive studio albums to feature Waters on both lead vocals and bass as well as guitar.

Tracklist:

"The Box"

"King Of The Kill"

"Hell Is A War"

"Bliss"

"Second to None"

"Annihilator"

"21"

"In the Blood"

"Fiasco ('The Slate')"

"Fiasco"

"Catch the Wind"

"Speed"

"Bad Child"