ANNIHILATOR Frontman JEFF WATERS - "How To Really Play The Middle Part Of 'Crystal Ann'" (Video)

In the clip below, Annihilator frontman breaks down "Crystal Ann", the iconic acoustic piece that kicks off the band's 1989 debut, Alice In Hell.

In the clip below, Waters performs his hit new song, "2020 Medical Blues".

Waters: "It's an epic so sit back and get to see what life as a 'Metal Legend' has been like for Jeff in 2020! Don't worry, he's fine now and looking forward to the same thing you are = 2021!"