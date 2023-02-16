ANNIHILATOR Invite Fans For Coffee At Newcastle, UK Train Station

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters is inviting fans to show up at the Newcastle, UK train station on Sunday, March 5th at Costa Coffee to hang out with him and bassist Rich Gray. Start time is 2:00pm.

Waters: "We wanna hang out with you! If 1,000 of you show, great. If one of you show, that is fine, too! Bring stuff to sign, stuff to talk about, or simply gaze at two metal musicians who will likely be wired on coffee and feeling weird! Hahahaha! No jammin', no nothing, except maybe having a coffee and talking. Yes, signing stuff, if you like, too! Why are we doing this? Because. No reason."

Annihilator released the Metal II album back in February 2022 via earMusic.

Metal II was given an incredible overhaul with the one and only Dave Lombardo (Dead Cross, ex-Slayer) killing the drums and lead vocals "re-invented" by the great Stu Block (Into Eternity).

Waters passed over mixing duties to legendary engineer Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Van Halen) and it was remastered by Maor Appelbaum. The guest list on the album is huge with more than a dozen killer artists from bands like Lamb Of God, Arch Enemy, Children Of Bodom, Nevermore, In Flames, Trivium, Danko Jones, Anvil, The Haunted and Lynam: One big metal party!

“Dave was in my favourite band ever (Slayer),” Waters gushes “and continues to evolve and play in many diverse bands, like Misfits, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle and many other projects. It was an honour to be on the same record as Lombardo. And he uses the Reign In Blood ride cymbal!! Yes! The ACTUAL ride cymbal we hear on that classic record.”

Waters reveals that, “Stu has been the vocalist that I have (publicly) wanted to be Annihilator’s singer, ever since I heard him in the Canadian band Into Eternity, but I never got the opportunity to get him! He is the next generation of amazing vocalists that is grabbing the microphone from such icons as Dickinson and Halford. And our paths SHOULD have crossed a long time ago, but we are here now!”

“So I got a hold of them both,” Waters continues, “and they both loved the tunes and both said ‘FUCK YES’! And I said to Stu, ‘you’ve got three takes’, so there’s blemishes and warts and fuck-ups everywhere. And I said the same to Dave, ‘get it done’. And watching pros do this is mind-blowing because you don’t have the best sounds, but you have the best players.”





Tracklisting:

"Chasing The High" (ft. Willie Adler, Lamb Of God)

"Downright Dominate" (ft. Alexi Laiho, Children Of Bodom)

"Army Of One" (ft. Steve ‘Lips' Kudlow, Anvil)

"Couple Suicide" (ft. Danko, Danko Jones and Angela Gossow, Arch Enemy)

"Heavy Metal Maniac" (ft. Dan Beehler, Exciter and Allan Johnson, Exciter) – Cover Song

"Haunted" (ft. Jesper Strömblad, In Flames)

"Romeo Delight" - Cover Song

"Detonation" (ft. Jacob Lynam, Lynam)

"Clown Parade" (ft. Jeff Loomis, Nevermore)

"Smothered" (ft. Anders Björler, The Haunted)

"Kicked" (ft. Corey Beaulieu, Trivium)

