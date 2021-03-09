ANNIHILATOR, KATAKLYSM, UNLEASH THE ARCHERS Among Nominees In "Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year" Category For 2021 JUNO Awards
March 9, 2021, an hour ago
The five nominees for the 2021 JUNO Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" have been announced. Fighting it out this year are:
- Annihilator - Ballistic, Sadistic (Silver Lining/Warner)
- Kataklysm - Unconquered (Nuclear Blast/AEC/Believe)
- Protest The Hero - Palimpsest (Independent)
- Unleash The Archers - Abyss (Napalm/Sony)
- Vile Creature - Glory, Glory! Apathy Took Helm! (Prosthetic/The Orchard)
A complete list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.
The 50th annual JUNO Awards ceremony will air May 16 on CBC TV, CBC Gem and CBCMusic.ca/junos.