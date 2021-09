ANNIHILATOR - Limited Edition Never, Neverland Purple Marbled Vinyl LP Re-Issue Featuring Expanded Tracklist Available For Pre-Order

Finland's Record Shop X is offering a limited edition 180gram purple marbled vinyl LP version of Annihilator's classic 1990 album Never, Neverland. It is limited to 3500 numbered copies and will be released on October 8th. Pre-order is available here.

Expanded tracklist:

"The Fun Palace"

"Road To Ruin"

"Sixes And Sevens"

"Stonewall"

"Never, Neverland"

"Imperiled Eyes"

"Kraf Dinner"

"Phantasmagoria"

"Reduced To Ash"

"I Am In Command"

"Kraf Dinner" (demo)

"Mayhem" (demo of "Reduced To Ash")

"Freed From The Pit (demo of "Road To Ruin")

Never, Neverland is Annihilator's second album, released on September 12th, 1990 via Roadrunner.