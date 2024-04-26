ANNIHILATOR Mastermind JEFF WATERS Releases AMERIKAN KAOS Debut Album; Limited Edition Coloured Vinyl LPs Available

Annihilator guitarist / mastermind Jeff Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"Okay, Annihilator friends! Jeff Waters has three new records coming for you.

"After 35 years of (17) Annihilator studio records, I finally get to start rolling out three solo records, to get out some of that Rock n' Roll in me! Yup: three records coming. Different styles, players, singers, productions, etc. If ya don't like one, you might like another! Chack back here later this week for the link to Amerikan Chaos music and all about it!

For those curious about the context of the name, one definition / meaning of 'Amerika' is in reference to all the America's: North, South and Central America... just like this diverse, musical chaos, people! Amerikan Kaos is born!"

The debut Amerikan Kaos album, Armageddon Boogie, was released today (April 26th) and is available via digital platforms. It is also available in CD and limited edition vinyl LP formats here.

Waters tells the story behind how Amerikan Kaos came to be in the video below.

Tracklist:

"My Little Devil"

"The Pasadena Four"

"Roll On Down The Highway"

"Wait FOr Me (In Heaven)"

"Nobody"

"Armageddon Boogie"

"Pull The Wool"

"Our Love Song"

"Make Believe"

"Let It Go"

