ANNIHILATOR Mastermind JEFF WATERS Talks AMERIKAN KAOS Cover Artwork, Recording, Mixing And Mastering (Video)

Annihilator mastermind Jeff Waters has shared another video offering a look into the making of his new solo album trilogy, Amerikan Kaos. This time out he covers the following:

- Is the cover made by AI (Artificial Intelligence)?

- Who made the cover artwork?

- Who engineered the album?

- Who mixed the album and what is mixing anyway?

- Who mastered Part 1, Armageddon Boogie

- Why is mastering so important for a record?

- Why should you keep listening to the Trilogy?

Waters: "If you watch this series of videos you will have better understanding of what Amerikan Kaos is all about - and what to expect on the upcoming next two albums, to be released in 2025 and 2026, respectively."

The Amerikan Kaos debut album, Armageddon Boogie, was released on April 26th and is available via digital platforms. It is also available in CD and limited edition vinyl LP formats here.

Waters tells the story behind how Amerikan Kaos came to be in the video below.

Tracklist:

"My Little Devil"

"The Pasadena Four"

"Roll On Down The Highway"

"Wait For Me (In Heaven)"

"Nobody"

"Armageddon Boogie"

"Pull The Wool"

"Our Love Song"

"Make Believe"

"Let It Go"

