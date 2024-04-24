ANNIHILATOR Mastermind JEFF WATERS Unveils Cover Artwork And Release Dates For AMERIKAN KAOS Solo Albums

Annihilator guitarist / mastermind Jeff Waters has checked in with the following update:

"Okay, Annihilator friends! Jeff Waters has three new records coming for you.

"After 35 years of (17) Annihilator studio records, I finally get to start rolling out three solo records, to get out some of that Rock n' Roll in me! Yup: three records coming. Different styles, players, singers, productions, etc. If ya don't like one, you might like another! Chack back here later this week for the link to Amerikan Chaos music and all about it!

For those curious about the context of the name, one definition / meaning of 'Amerika' is in reference to all the America's: North, South and Central America... just like this diverse, musical chaos, people! Amerikan Kaos is born!"

Waters recently spoke with Finland's Chaoszine about his career, including the upcoming Amerikan Kaos album, Armageddon Boogie. Check out the interview below.

Waters: "Armageddon Boogie is what you might expect if I did a solo thing. It's like, Waters is an older guy, he likes '80s metal, he likes that kind of music. It's before I got into Venom and Slayer and Razor and Anvil and Exciter and the Big 4. You're gonna get the Scorpions.... even the commercial vibes in there. There's a tribute to Van Halen in one of the songs, thanking them for the ride and what they did for everybody. It's kind of a mixture of styles but it really does have (its own) sound. The next two albums that come out, people are going to shake thie heads and go 'What the fuck just happened?'"