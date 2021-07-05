ANNIHILATOR Release "Holding On" (Triple Threat Un-Plugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions); Video

Canadian legends, Annihilator, have released their latest Annihilator Acoustic Sunday selection, "Holding On", taken from Triple Threat Un-Plugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions.

Annihilator present Triple Threat, which includes Annihilator’s classics performed acoustically, with band leader/guitarist/ songwriter and vocalist Jeff Waters bringing together band members Aaron Homma and Richard Hinks, Vancouver BC drummer and friend Marc LeFrance plus Ottawa session player Pat Robillard. Recorded and mixed by Waters (with Marty Sobb), this quintet recorded everything live, off the floor and in single takes at Watersound Studios in Dunrobin, Canada during late May and early June, 2016.

The release also features Annihilator’s vicious set from the 2016 Bang Your Head Festival, a set which illustrates the very best of what Annihilator is known for –tight, sharp, technically-excellent and melodic thrash metal music. "Triple Threat" includes some exclusive inside-Annihilator off-stage perspective, courtesy of Jeff Waters’ own camera, which captures further elements, flavours and detail of the band which fans will flip over.