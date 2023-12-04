ANNIHILATOR's JEFF WATERS Pays Tribute To Late APRIL WINE Frontman MYLES GOODWYN - "Thanks For The Memories And Musical Seeds"

Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the multi-Platinum selling rock band April Wine, who shaped and directed the group from its earliest beginnings, passed away yesterday, December 3, 2023, at the age of 75 at 12 noon, Atlantic Time. No further details on cause of death, location or funeral details will be disclosed at this time. The family asks for privacy.

Annihilator mastermind, Jeff Waters, took to social media to pay tribute to Goodwyn.

Says Waters: "Just heard... rest in peace, Myles. I had never met the legend but finally got to talk to him August 2020. I followed everything he and April Wine ever did, after I'd seen them at the "Ottawa Ex", as a kid.

"Nature Of The Beast and Harder, Faster are 2 of my favorite records ever. Loved the unique voice, amazing harmonies (guitar and voice!), triple-guitar attack, powerful drumming, incredible songwriting, stellar production (use of delay effects in 'Roller': groundbreaking)... check them out, if you haven't.

"I had the honor of chatting about our "in-common" things like both working with Ralph Murphy, us doing records at Le Studio, etc... I thanked him and his mates for the inspiration they gave me and also that I enjoyed his book! He asked "you've read that??"

I said "yup" and quickly took a selfie, while I was on the phone with him and sent it to his fbook 🙂 (this is the pic!)

"Rip, Canadian legend. Thanks, Myles, for the memories and musical seeds... and glad to see April Wine still playing." ❤





April Wine has sold over 10 million recordings worldwide.

Myles Goodwyn’s voice is as distinctive and immediately recognizable as his song writing skills are prolific. Myles and the other members of April Wine were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2010 and Canada’s Walk Of Fame in 2023.

Goodwyn received the prestigious East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and the SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2002. In 2016 he released his memoir named, Just Between You And Me, which became an instant best seller on the Globe and Mail's Non-Fiction List. His second book, Elvis And Tiger (fiction) was published in 2018 and was also very well received.

The Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues recording released in 2018, it earned international acclaim and a JUNO nomination for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. The recording won the ECMA award for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. His follow up blues recording that year, Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues 2, won the same blues category in 2020.

Myles left the group for live performances earlier this year, and continued to perform live with his acoustic trio which includes himself, Jim Henman and Bruce Dixon until recently.

(Photo - Darren Lulka)