ANNIHILATOR Seeking Photos From 1989 - 1993 For 30th Anniversary Celebration

"Annihilator friends and fans: we are doing something amazing and need only one photo each, taken from 1989 - 1993 (Alice In Hel l /Neverland / Set The World On Fire-era). A live shot of us or a pic of you and your mates wearing an Annihilator shirt back then, or holding a vinyl, cassette or CD, etc. Anything cool from '89 - '93 to do wth Annihilator. If we use it, you won't get credit or money or any rights to what we use it for, but you get to, at least, see your pic and know that you were there. 30 years. Alice. Neverland. STWOF. Send the pic to Messenger / Send Message on Jeff Waters' Facebook page."

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters recently responded to a fan's question on Facebook regarding the band's Set The World On Fire album and the vocalist on that record, Aaron Randall. Check out the exchange below.

Q: Can you tell us the story behind Aaron Randall's brief stint in the band? I did read somewhere that a mic issue during the recording of Set The World On Fire left the vocals sounding like Aaron had a lisp when in fact it wasn't the case. Why did you not carry on with him for King Of the Kill?

Waters: "Aaron rocked. We were in studio in '92 - '93 with Aaron for what would be the Set The World On Fire record. Basically, we tried around eight different mics to see which suited his voice. He was kinda inexperienced but great! The rental cost of the mics we rented was a LOT of money so, after the manager heard me say 'none of these seven mics seem to work' he rented the most expensive one and said 'Use this; your last one.' We did but did not realize that there was some kind of hidden frequency roll off, or that maybe the mic itself was damaged, but we could not hear Aaron's letter 'S' or 'T's... so therefore, we kept saying 'Aaron, you need to say and almost spit those letters out, every time they come up in the lyrics...' which was always hahaha! So what you get is poor Aaron literally spitting into the mic and trying to concentrate on the SSSSS and TTTTT's... not feel and notes and stuff.

In the mixing at Little Mountain Sound, we literally had to boost the frequencies like mad. Huge amounts, just to hear them. I salute Aaron; we put him through a polite, Canadian hell over that in the studio. He is actually one badass singer. He was capable, only a few years later, of cloning Seb Bach and Layne Staley. I look forward to possibly having him on a tour or set of shows soon!

After that CD, which sold very well, we were actually dropped. It was the year that most labels were dropping ALL bands that were in that '80s metal category. In came the Seattle sound, then metal shifted a different way. We didn't want to change it up so we left Roadrunner / Epic and got super duper lucky that Music For Nations in the UK and a killer Japanese label grabbed us for the King Of The Kill record and a few after that. At least outside of North America, KOTK was huge for us, but I couldn't have brought Aaron with us on that record/cycle. I had felt I needed someone with more experience. I couldn't find that person then so I just took it on myself and totally shocked myself when our KOTK CD hit #2 in Japan, just beaten out by Bon Jovi hahahaha!"