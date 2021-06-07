ANNIHILATOR Share "Bad Child" From Triple Threat Un-Plugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions (Video)

The Annihilator Acoustic Sunday selection for June 6th was "Bad Child", taken from Triple Threat Un-Plugged: The Watersound Studios Sessions. Check out the clip below.

Triple Threat includes Annihilator’s classics performed acoustically, with band leader/guitarist/ songwriter and vocalist Jeff Waters bringing together band members Aaron Homma and Richard Hinks, Vancouver BC drummer and friend Marc LaFrance plus Ottawa session player Pat Robillard. Live, off the floor and in single takes at Watersound Studios in Dunrobin, Canada during late May and early June, 2016.

The release also features Annihilator’s vicious set from the 2016 Bang Your Head Festival, a set which illustrates the very best of what Annihilator is known for –tight, sharp, technically-excellent and melodic thrash metal music. Triple Threat includes some exclusive inside-Annihilator off-stage perspective, courtesy of Jeff Waters’ own camera, which captures further elements, flavors and detail of the band which fans will flip over.