ANNIHILATOR Talks AMERIKAN KAOS Solo Album Trilogy In New Video

Annihilator guitarist / mastermind Jeff Waters recently checked in with the following update:

"Okay, Annihilator friends! Jeff Waters has three new records coming for you.

"After 35 years of (17) Annihilator studio records, I finally get to start rolling out three solo records, to get out some of that Rock n' Roll in me! Yup: three records coming. Different styles, players, singers, productions, etc. If ya don't like one, you might like another! For those curious about the context of the name, one definition / meaning of 'Amerika' is in reference to all the America's: North, South and Central America... just like this diverse, musical chaos, people! Amerikan Kaos is born!"

Now, Waters has shared a new video accompanied by the following introduction:

"If you watch this video you will have better understanding of what Amnerikan Kaos is all about, and what to expect on the upcoming next two albums, to be released in 2025 and 2026, respectively."

In this casual video Jeff answers the questions:

- Why does this project not sound a lot like Annihilator?

- How did the songwriting for "Armageddon Boogie" come about?

- The process behind picking drummer Brian Tichy

- How did producer Mike Fraser become involved?

- How did Jeff pick the particular sound on "Armageddon Boogie"?

- What was the process in coming up with vocalist Chandler Mogel?

- Who is doing back-up vocals on the first album?

- Who is Bob Katsionis?

The debut Amerikan Kaos album, Armageddon Boogie, was released today (April 26th) and is available via digital platforms. It is also available in CD and limited edition vinyl LP formats here.

Waters tells the story behind how Amerikan Kaos came to be in the video below.

Tracklist:

"My Little Devil"

"The Pasadena Four"

"Roll On Down The Highway"

"Wait For Me (In Heaven)"

"Nobody"

"Armageddon Boogie"

"Pull The Wool"

"Our Love Song"

"Make Believe"

"Let It Go"

