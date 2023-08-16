ANNISOKAY Share “Throne Of The Sunset” Single

Annisokay, the dynamic German rock/metal band, have been captivating audiences since their formation in 2007.

Led by vocalist and producer Chris Wieczorek (Sawdust Recording), Annisokay have just released their brand new single "Throne Of The Sunset" taken from their upcoming new EP Abyss Pt I, out September 22 via Arising Empire.

Tracklisting:

“Into The Abyss”

“Human”

“Ultraviolet”

“Throne Of The Sunset”

“Calamity”

“Time”

“Throne Of The Sunset”:

In 2022, the band released the special edition of Aurora.

Aurora (Special Edition) is still available as CD and colored vinyl option, holding three absolute classics remastered: "Coma Blue," "Good Stories," and the Japan bonus track "Parallel Universe," which has never been released worldwide. It also includes a full live set, completed with new frontman Rudi Schwarzer. Stream or purchase Aurora (Special Edition) as CD or vinyl at the Arising Empire Shop.

Annisokay's unique sound pushes the boundaries of the metal genre, incorporating elements of pop, progressivemetal, and EDM. to create a distinct and unforgettable experience. With a penchant for exploring dark moods and themes, Annisokay's lyrics tackle social issues, human emotions, and the complexities of relationships.

This year, the band has welcomed the talented Peter Leukhardt as their new bassist.

