ANONYMUS Reunites With Band Founder MARCO CALLIARI For Video Performance Of "Tierra" Off La Bestia

Canadian thrash legends, Anonymus, have reunited with band founder Marco Calliari for a live-off-the-floor video performance of "Tierra", from the band's latest album and first Spanish release, La Bestia (winner of two GAMIQ Awards). The track is sung in both Italian and Spanish.

Calliari's departure from Anonymus in 2003 was to pursue a solo career that has so far released three albums: Che la vita (2003), Mia dolce vita (2006), and Al faro est (2010).

The band comments on the video reunion: "Marco was in the band for a long time, we were friends as young kids and during high school was when we decided to start Anonymus. We learned our skills together doing covers initially, then moved on pretty quickly to make our own songs. For us, it’s always a great pleasure to have him come in to sing and play with us here and there. He left the band to fulfill his career in another genre (worldbeat/ pop). He’s a hell of a performer and we remain on the best of terms with each other. So to have him come in and share some moments with us is very natural. We celebrate our past having him in this live performance, while on the other hand, we focus on the future on writing new material for our next release.“Tierra” is very special because it’s the only song that we wrote in both Italian and Spanish. This is a tribute to our families who had to make sacrifices in their lives and leave their families and countries behind for a better future and a new home. It strikes a chord when you see all these immigrants doing the same in Africa, South America, and the rest of the world. Our parents ended up having a nice story about their immigration, which is not the case for everybody. This song is a song about the newfound land."

Watch "Tierra":

La Bestia is available for stream and download on Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer. Vinyl copies can be purchased via Amazon.

(Photo - Dani Rod)