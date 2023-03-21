ANOTHER DAY DAWNS Drop “Bitter” Video

Pennsylvania band Another Day Dawns — singer Dakota Sean, guitarist Tyler Ritter, bassist Jerome Betz, and drummer Nick McGeehan — have shared the video for their crackling new single "Bitter." Watch the clip, directed by Max Portnoy (drummer for Code Orange, Tallah), below.

"'Bitter' really goes to the root of uncomfortable situations with people in our lives that never get addressed, and there's just this kinda 'off' feeling about them," Sean explains, offering insight into the track. "In this case, it's a parental figure that left at a young age, which made me go through life in a bitter way. As I've gotten older, I've learned that separation really is the best defense in these scenarios. But unfortunately, that 'what if' will always be in the back of your mind."

Another Day Dawns will spend the spring touring with Bush and Breaking Benjamin. They will also support Filter for a spate of dates at the end of May.

Dates:

April (with Breaking Benjamin and Bush)

26 — North Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

May

2 — Charleston, WV — Coliseum & Conv Center

3 — Franklin, TN — FirstBank Amphitheater

5 — Huntsville, AL — Von Braun Center

6 — Biloxi, MS — MS Coast Coliseum

8 — San Antonio, TX — Boeing Center at Tech Port

10 — Park City, KS — Hartman Arena

11 — Camdenton, MO — Lake Ozarks Amphitheater

13 — Dubuque, IA — Five Flags Center

14 — Milwaukee, WI — Rave / Eagles Ballroom

16 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

18 — Wilkes-Barre, PA — Mohegan Sun Arena

20 — Lexington, KY — Lex Center – Rupp Arena

21 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Center Arena

23 — Knoxville, TN — UT Thompson-Boling

May (with Filter)

26 — Winchester, VA — Blue Fox Billiards

27 — Syracuse, NY — Kegs Canalside

June

1 — Leesburg, VA — TallyHo Theater

3 — Jacksonville, NC — Hooligans

September

23 — Louisville, KY — Louder Than Life