ANOTHER DAY DAWNS Sign With Century Media Records

Pennsylvania rock band, Another Day Dawns, have announced their signing to Century Media Records.

“It’s honestly been a dream come true,” states Another Day Dawns frontman Dakota Sean. “We’ve been working towards this goal ever since we were kids practicing covers in the basement. The fact that Century Media believes in us enough to sign us and stand behind us, is such an amazing feeling. To have their full support as well as all of our fan’s support, who have been with us since day one, is inspiring and is part of what keeps us going.”

Guitarist Tyler Ritter adds, “It’s still honestly setting in, every little step we take further into this just builds more and more excitement. We’ve wanted this from the very beginning, and now bands that have inspired me, who I never imagined we’d be in the same category as, are our label mates. We’re definitely more ready than ever to be the band we’ve always dreamt of being, and I have no doubts that we’re capable of delivering the album that will establish us as such. It’s beyond exciting to have Century Media give us the opportunity to finally do this. We’re so grateful to them, and everyone who’s ever supported us. It’s been a long grind and it’s only being amplified more now, we all feel the dramatic shift that those years have lead to.”

Century Media Director, Philipp Schulte, states about Another Day Dawns signing, “We’re pleased to announce our cooperation with Another Day Dawns. Their combination of young energy, songwriting chops and passionate delivery – in addition with the work they’ve put in on the road and the success they’ve already had at radio, points towards an exciting and bright future together.”

Formed in 2010 Another Day Dawns continues to be the most talked about up-and-coming rock act in the Northeast to Mid-Atlantic region of the US. Lead by Dakota Sean (frontman), Tyler Ritter (guitarist), Jerome Betz (bassist) and Nick McGeehan (drummer), the band self-released their EP A Different Life in February 2020. The EP charted on Billboard and featured "Taste of Heaven" which peaked at 40 on the Active Rock Chart and "Forget Me Not" that peaked at 31. These successes have solidified their foundation at Active Rock radio.

For the last two years Another Day Dawns have played non-stop with bands such as Atreyu, Issues, Starset, Buckcherry, and Sevendust, as well as performing at festivals such as Louder than Life, Aftershock, and Blue Ridge Rock Festival. This has created a strong following in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states that they will continue to expand on.

The band is currently in the studio working on their new album and Century Media debut. Stay tuned for more details about the release.