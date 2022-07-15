ANTHEA Share “Empyrean” Music Video

Los Angeles symphonic prog metallers Anthea will be releasing their sophomore album Tales Untold via Rockshots Records this coming August to follow their 2020 debut Illusion. Last month they unveiled their first single and title track with a music video. Today, they share their second single "Empyrean" with a new music video that can be viewed below.

The band adds about the track:

"One of the heavier songs on the album, Empyrean is an inspirational piece about overcoming the obstacles in your path and making your dreams come true. Something that we ourselves relate to from playing in the backyards of East LA and Compton as teenagers, to what Anthea has become and where we’re going."

For the new album, Anthea has taken the reigns for a more DIY approach with vocalist Diego Valadez taking over also as the full-length's producer along with bassist Eric “EJ” Guerrero in charge of music videos and photography.

“We released our debut album in 2020, but were, unfortunately, like everyone else, unable to tour or play live gigs. However, this gave us a lot of extra time to really craft this follow-up album into something special. Tales Untold was written and recorded throughout 2021 and I am so proud of the end result,” adds Valadez.

Fans of Anthea's first album, Illusion, will enjoy this one even more. The difference with this next record is that Anthea has a more mature sound and has carefully thought out the ebb and flow throughout it. Their end goal is to give a very dynamic and cinematic album in which the listener feels as though they’ve gone through a grand musical journey once they’ve reached the end. "We also wanted to create a sense of escapism while keeping one foot in the real world, lyrically."

Tales Untold is due out on August 26, 2022. It will be available in CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Preorder at the Rockshots Records webshop. The artwork and tracklisting can be viewed below:

"Tales Untold"

"Ascendence"

"Song For Winter"

"The Deceiver"

"Sapiens"

"Memoriam"

"Looking Glass"

"Empyrean"

"Sunder Heart"

"In Time"

"Empyrean" video:

"Tales Untold":

