ANTHRAX And BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Join Forces To Co-Headline North American Summer Tour With Special Guests HATEBREED

This summer, Anthrax and Black Label Society will bring some of the finest thrash and heavy metal to 24 North American cities when they kick off a five-week tour on Tuesday, July 26 at Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ, wrapping in Philadelphia at the Fillmore on Sunday, August 28. Both bands will play headline sets. Hatebreed, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Perseverance album, will Special Guest.

Black Label Society and Anthrax have shared festival stages and one-off shows numerous times, but this marks the very first time these two bands will tour together. Ticket pre-sale details are below.* The public ticket on-sale starts this Friday at 10 AM, local time. Log onto anthrax.com/tour or blacklabelsociety.com for all ticket purchasing information.

Citi is the official card of the Anthrax and Black Label Society Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, April 18, at 12:00 PM ET until Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com

“Zakk has been a friend and an inspiration to me as a guitar player, songwriter, and beard grower since we met in 1988,” said Anthrax’s Scott Ian. “We’ve had the privilege to share festival stages with Zakk and BLS around the world, and it’s always been a head-banging mutual admiration society between the two bands. Now we get to share the stage every night on what is easily going to be the heaviest tour of 2022 - the ultimate pounding one-two combination of bands. Oh, and did I mention we’ve got fucking Hatebreed with us as our special guests? Holy crap, it’s going to be the night of 1000 crushing riffs. I can’t wait to see you all on the road.”

Said Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde, "Anthrax is one of The bestest legendary metal/thrash bands of all time - I have been buds with Scotty, Charlie, Frankie & Joey for over 30 years & they are some of the bestest people you will meet. Jon is the bestest new addition Anthrax could ask for - Hatebreed are the bestest hardcore/extreme metal band & bestest friends w/Anthrax & Black Label Society. The Anthrax + Black Label Society & Hatebreed tour is going to be one of the bestest tours ever!!”

“Listen up! It’s gonna be a hot summer!” added Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta. “Anthrax, BLS & Hatebreed will be on your case, in your face & ready to kick you and your father back in place! See you in the pit.”

Dates:

July

26 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

29 - The Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA

August

1 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

2 - Midland Theater - Kansas City, MO

4 - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana - Gary, IN

5 - Oshkosh Arena - Oshkosh, WI

6 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Southside Ballroom - Dallas, TX**

9 - Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX

11 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

12 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

13 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

15 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

18 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

19 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI**

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA**

** Hatebreed will not appear on these dates.

* Ticket pre-sale details:

- Citi Presale: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:00 PM Eastern Time

- Live Nation Presale: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:00 AM Local Time

- Spotify Presale: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 2:00 PM EST

- Ticketmaster Presale: Wednesday, April 20, 10:00 AM Eastern Time

- Knotfest Presale: Wednesday, April 20, 10:00 AM Eastern Time

- Nederlander Presale: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:00 AM Pacific Time

- Venue Presales: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:00 AM Local Time

- All Presale end: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:00 PM Local Time