ANTHRAX And BLACK LABEL SOCIETY - Tonight's Show In Rochester, NY Canceled

Anthrax and Black Label Society were supposed to perform in Rochester, New York tonight, August 19th. Unfortunately, that show was scrapped at the last minute. A joint statement from both bands reads:

"Due to unforeseen production issues, the show tonight at the Main Street Armory in Rochester had to be canceled by both Anthrax and Black Label Society as it was unsafe for the bands to perform.

Anthrax and Black Label Society do not cancel shows lightly but we could not put the health and safety of the bands and crew at risk. All of the bands tonight apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment. We will be back to Rochester to rock another time.

Refunds are available at the point of purchase starting Tuesday August 23."

Remaining dates on the Anthrax / BLS North American tour are as listed:

August

20 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

22 - StageAE Outside - Pittsburgh, PA

23 - History - Toronto, ON

24 - Amphitheatre Cogeco - Trois Riviere/Montreal, QC

26 - Coney Island Amphitheater - Brooklyn, NY

28 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA